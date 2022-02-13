6 vehicles involved in Otsego County crash due to wrong-way driver

A six-car crash occurred in Hayes Township in Otsego County on Feb. 12, 2022, police say. Photo provided by Michigan State Police.

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. – Six vehicles were involved in a car crash in Otsego County Saturday afternoon after a man was driving the wrong direction on M-32, police said.

At about 4:07 p.m. Saturday, Michigan State Police say a man was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of M-32 near Townline Road near Gaylord, forcing two eastbound drivers to swerve into the ditch. The man, identified as 67-year-old Arturo Garcia, then struck a Jeep head on. The Jeep was then rear ended by a pickup truck and a small Buick, officials said.

Garcia was reportedly flown to the hospital and listed in critical condition. MSP believe the man may have been suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the crash, causing the incident.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, and has since been released, police said. No other injuries have been reported from the crash.

The highway was closed for about three hours amid an investigation and has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.

Several cars were involved in a crash on M-32 in Otsego County on Feb. 12, 2022. Photo provided by Michigan State Police. (Michigan State Police)

