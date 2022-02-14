Man steals car in Clinton Township, flees police in Eastpointe, arrested in Detroit, officials say

Steven John Paszek has been charged in connection with a vehicle theft and chase.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A man who stole a car in Clinton Township managed to escape Eastpointe police during a chase before being arrested in the backyard of a home in Detroit, officials said.

Eastpointe police said they learned around 10 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 12) that a vehicle stolen in Clinton Township had been seen heading south on Gratiot Avenue toward Eastpointe.

Officers said they saw the vehicle heading south on Gratiot Avenue at 9 Mile Road. When they tried to stop it, the driver fled, according to authorities.

Police ended the pursuit at Gratiot Avenue and 8 Mile Road because it was unsafe for the public, officials said. But they saw the driver stop at Carlisle Street and get out to flee on foot.

He was taken into custody in the backyard of a Detroit house, authorities said.

The man was identified as Steven John Paszek. He has been charged with receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and driving with a suspended license.

Paszek is being held on $25,000 bond, cash/surety.