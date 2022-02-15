26º

Local News

1 arrested in murder investigation at Clinton Township apartment complex

Officials say man in 30s fatally shot

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Clinton Township, Macomb County, Local, Clinton Township Police, Clinton Township Police Department, Crime, Homicide, Murder, Clinton Township Crime, Clinton Township Murder, Country Squire Apartments, Country Squire Street, McLaren Hospital, Mount Clemens, Mt Clemens
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation at an apartment complex in Clinton Township.

Clinton Township police were called around 12:40 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 13) to the Country Squire apartment complex in the 2400 block of Country Squire Street.

Officers said they found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to McLaren Hospital in Mount Clemens, where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Detectives said they made an arrest in the case, and that person is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7802 or 586-493-7851.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email