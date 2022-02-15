1 arrested in murder investigation at Clinton Township apartment complex

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation at an apartment complex in Clinton Township.

Clinton Township police were called around 12:40 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 13) to the Country Squire apartment complex in the 2400 block of Country Squire Street.

Officers said they found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to McLaren Hospital in Mount Clemens, where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Detectives said they made an arrest in the case, and that person is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7802 or 586-493-7851.