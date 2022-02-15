Detroit police search for man in connection with homicide case on west side

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a suspect in connection with the homicide of a man in his 50s.

Officials said they’re searching for Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain in connection with a homicide that happened around 6 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 13) in the 9100 block of Stout Street on Detroit’s west side.

A woman told police that Powers-McClain asked her and the other man to shovel his snow. After they were done, Powers-McClain asked them to go into his basement, where he assaulted the male victim with a rifle, according to authorities.

The male victim was killed during the attack, police said.

The woman said Powers-McClain also assaulted her with the rifle before she later escaped, according to officials.

Police describe Powers-McClain as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has an average build and shoulder-length black hair, they said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide section at 313-596-2250, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.