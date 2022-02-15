Highland Park man charged after girlfriend found dead in apartment hallway

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A Highland Park man has been charged in the murder of his girlfriend, who was found dead over the weekend in the hallway of an apartment building, police said.

Highland Park officers were called at 1:33 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 12) to an apartment building in the 14200 block of 2nd Avenue.

When police arrived, they said they found Naomi Skinner, 25, of Highland Park, in the fourth-floor hallway. She was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to authorities.

Skinner’s boyfriend, Michael Cortez Norris, 26, of Highland Park, is accused of shooting her during a physical altercation inside one of the apartment units. He then moved her into the hallway before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Norris is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and a felony firearm violation. he was arraigned Monday in 30th District Court and is being held on $500,000 bond. He must wear a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 22.