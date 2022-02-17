49º

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones pleads guilty to several charges, does not intend to resign

Charges stem from April arrest

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Feb. 16) to several charges stemming from an April arrest along I-96 in Livingston County. While Jones' legal troubles may be over, there are still questions about his status at the state house. Jones spoke to Local 4 about the issue.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich.Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Feb. 16) to several charges stemming from an April arrest along I-96 in Livingston County.

While Jones’ legal troubles may be over, there are still questions about his status at the state house. Jones spoke to Local 4 about the issue.

Local 4 spoke with the Speaker’s office in Lansing and they said Jones’ status has not changed and likely will not change. Only the House can vote a member out, and that is unlikely to happen.

Because of Jones’ time served it is unlikely that he will serve more jail time.

“I’m glad we were able to have a win today,” Jones said. “At this current moment I’m still serving and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Previous coverage

