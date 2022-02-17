Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones pleads guilty to several charges, does not intend to resign

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Feb. 16) to several charges stemming from an April arrest along I-96 in Livingston County.
While Jones’ legal troubles may be over, there are still questions about his status at the state house. Jones spoke to Local 4 about the issue.
Local 4 spoke with the Speaker’s office in Lansing and they said Jones’ status has not changed and likely will not change. Only the House can vote a member out, and that is unlikely to happen.
Because of Jones’ time served it is unlikely that he will serve more jail time.
“I’m glad we were able to have a win today,” Jones said. “At this current moment I’m still serving and that’s what I’m focused on.”
Watch the video above for the full report.