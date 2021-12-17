Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones set for jury trial on DUI charges in February

HOWELL, Mich. – Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones will face a jury trial in February.

Jones is facing drunk driving charges in a widely publicized arrest on I-96 that occurred in April. He was sent to jail in September after he was accused of violating his bond a third time.

Upon arriving at the jail, law enforcement reportedly found a handcuff key taped to the lawmaker’s foot. Two more charges were added against Jones.

Jones said no to a plea deal and will face a jury trial. He was back in court on Friday (Dec. 17) for a hearing as he remains free on bond. The issue of bond came up in court on Friday and the attorney for Jones requested changes.

The defense asked for a number of bond modifications including removing Jones’ alcohol tether and allowing him to move around during the day to meet constituents. The judge denied those requests.

