Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones set for jury trial on DUI charges in February

Priya Mann, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones' jury trial on DUI charges will begin in February.

HOWELL, Mich.Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones will face a jury trial in February.

Jones is facing drunk driving charges in a widely publicized arrest on I-96 that occurred in April. He was sent to jail in September after he was accused of violating his bond a third time.

Upon arriving at the jail, law enforcement reportedly found a handcuff key taped to the lawmaker’s foot. Two more charges were added against Jones.

Jones said no to a plea deal and will face a jury trial. He was back in court on Friday (Dec. 17) for a hearing as he remains free on bond. The issue of bond came up in court on Friday and the attorney for Jones requested changes.

The defense asked for a number of bond modifications including removing Jones’ alcohol tether and allowing him to move around during the day to meet constituents. The judge denied those requests.

Priya joined WDIV-Local 4 in 2013 as a reporter and fill-in anchor.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit.

