Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones opens up about mental health ahead of trial

DETROIT – At age 21 he was a city council member, a deacon in his church and a college student.

Jewell Jones then made history as the youngest state lawmaker when he was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2016.

Now, Jones is facing a slew of charges stemming from a motor vehicle incident along I-96 in Livingston County.

He has been charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving and possessing a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

A few months later, Jones was arrested again for violating his bond, at which point, he was allegedly in possession of a handcuff key. Police said he smuggled the key into jail by taping it to his foot.

The Inkster native is now out on bond and wearing a GPS tether. He is allowed to go to work in Lansing and go to his church in Detroit. Which is where Jones spoke with Local 4′s Kimberly Gill and shared his side of the story.

During the interview, Jones opened up about his mental health as he prepares to go to trial. He said he hopes all the facts come out in trial.

Jones is expected to be back in court on Thursday for a motion hearing.

