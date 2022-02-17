Morning Briefing Feb. 17, 2022: Extended interview with Tate Myre’s father; Live updates on Metro Detroit rain, winter storm today

Extended interview with Oxford school shooting victim Tate Myre’s father: ‘The worst day of our lives’
The father of Tate Myre, one of the four students killed during the Oxford school shooting, is opening up about the loss his family has experienced.
LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm warning today in Metro Detroit: Track radar, forecasts
A winter storm warning will kick in for Metro Detroit starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday due to a possible 4-8 inches of snow and ice.
Redford mom demands answers from school district after her 8-year-old son with autism wandered home from school by himself
A Redford mom is demanding answers from the school district tonight after her 8-year-old son with autism wanders away from school and walks home. The boy didn’t have his coat or his backpack in below-freezing temperatures.
AG: Detroit marketplace mislabels products, has unsafe food practices, ignored cease-and-desist
Michigan’s attorney general is taking action against a Detroit marketplace on accusations that it has sold mislabeled products, demonstrated unsafe food production practices and ignored a cease-and-desist order, she said.
Wayne County rescinds school mask mandate after state updates COVID guidance
Wayne County health officials are no longer requiring students to wear face masks while at school.
Weather forecast: First rain, then 4-8 inches of snow, ice possible
COVID in Michigan 🦠
Michigan reported 4,271 new cases of COVID-19 and 312 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 2,135.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Wednesday include 274 identified during a Vital Records review.
Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,042,013, including 31,271 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,037,742 cases and 30,959 deaths, as of Monday.
Read the latest COVID report here.