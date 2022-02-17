Metro Detroit weather: First rain, then Winter Storm Warning for snow and ice

It really is amazing how our Pure Michigan weather takes so many twists and turns almost on a daily basis. And, we’re right back at it today. It’s a rainy start to our Thursday here in Metro Detroit and although our Flood Watch expired, there will be some problems, like hydroplaning or pooling and ponding on some of our roadways so take it easy out there. Temps are hanging in the mid 40s with the rain but it won’t last as cooler air is coming. For now and through the morning drive, we don’t expect any ice problems with the one possible exception being up in our North Zone where they are already into a morning wintry mix. Be careful everyone!

Sunrise is at 7:27 a.m.

Believe it or not, we should get a break from the rain and snow later this morning into the early afternoon. Temps will keep tumbling with a cold front blasting through SE Lower Michigan and that sets the stage for more trouble this afternoon because of snow, heavy snow at times, and the threat for freezing rain or ice. And, that is why the National Weather Service has Metro Detroit in a Winter Storm Warning for 4-8″ of snow and ice and that begins at 3 p.m. today. The best chance for ice is when our air temps hit freezing or colder and the moisture from the clouds is still coming down as rain in spots along the I-94 corridor and into our South Zone which will include downtown Detroit between noon and 3 p.m.

Our North Zone is under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon today for some sleet, snow, and rain making travel a bit tricky north and we all need to be on guard traveling around our area today.

By 3 p.m., the snow will be coming down at a very good clip and most of our area south of M 59 will get about 6″ of snow through the afternoon and evening with 7-9″ snow totals possible right in the heart of Metro Detroit. There will be parts of our West and North Zones that may only get a few inches total. We often refer to this kind of snow as heart attack snow because it’s the wet, heavy snow that is very difficult to shovel and even harder on your body. Shovel in shifts, take breaks, and listen to your body because it’s a problem we see every winter unfortunately.

Sunset is at 6:08 p.m.

Friday: Snow tapers off

Snow showers will taper off overnight but cold air keeps funneling in and there will be ice and residual snow issues making travel very slow and slick tomorrow morning. Our road crews will be doing their best to keep up with the snow but it will be a tough task as we will still be snow covered early Friday. We will actually get into some Friday sunshine tomorrow with cooler air in place. We will have low teens Friday morning but wind chills around Metro Detroit will be near or even below 0F. Bundle up! Friday sunshine mixed with some cloud cover will help highs into the mid 20s with a decent breeze blowing Friday and Friday night so if you’re heading to the Winter Blast in Royal Oak, make sure you’ve got the winter arsenal of hats and gloves. They do have the warming stations at Winter Blast but it’s going to be a bright and chilly one tomorrow no matter what you are doing.

The Weekend

Saturday morning light snow and flurries and then partly sunny with teens to upper 20s throughout the day. Sunday will warm to near 40 degrees or even warmer with tons of Sunday sunshine.

Next Week

Monday is President’s Day it looks pretty tranquil with low 40s and mostly cloudy skies. We do need to watch out for the threat of some rain or freezing rain Tuesday morning of next week and we will keep you posted on any weather threats coming next week.

