20º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Thousands of dollars’ worth of power tools stolen from house under construction in Monroe County

State police search for 3 men

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Whiteford Township, Monroe County, Local, Crime, Whiteford Township Crime, Monroe County Crime, Michigan State Police, MSP
A red Chevrolet Tahoe linked to a Feb. 16, 2022, theft in Whiteford Township. (Michigan State Police)

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three men stole thousands of dollars’ worth of power tools this week from a house that is under construction in Monroe County, police said.

The theft happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 16) in the 5000 block of State Line Road in Whiteford Township, according to Michigan State Police.

Officials said three men pulled up to the house in a red Chevrolet Tahoe with a rusty front bumper. They got out of the vehicle and stole the power tools before fleeing the scene, police said.

One of the men was wearing a black face mask, a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and white shoes. The second man was wearing a black face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white shoes. The third man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white print on the upper left chest, black pants with a light stripe down the leg and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information about the men or this case is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.

A red Chevrolet Tahoe linked to a Feb. 16, 2022, theft in Whiteford Township. (Michigan State Police)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email