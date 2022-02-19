Detroiters deal with messy morning commute after snow storm

Folks were still digging out after all of that snow last night, and if you had to commute this morning, it was definitely slow going. But for thousands of kids across Metro Detroit, it turned out to be the perfect snow day.

DETROIT – People are still digging out after all that snow Thursday night and if you had a commute Friday morning it was definitely slow going.

Thanks to the sun and road crews, major roadways and freeways cleared up throughout the day, but neighborhood streets in places like Detroit were still covered in snow Friday evening.

Several schools were closed and people called off work due to road conditions.

In a Facebook post, the city of Detroit said DPW crews were plowing and salting major throughways and contractors were taking care of residential streets.

If you live in Detroit and believe your street was missed you can report it through the Improve Detroit app or call 313-224-0033.

View here: Snow totals in SE Michigan for Feb. 17, 2022