Morning Briefing Feb. 19, 2022: US skaters filed appeal to get Olympic medals; I-275 project to resume

Silver medalists Karen Chen and Nathan Chen pose for a photo after the team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The U.S. figure skaters whose Olympic silver medals are being withheld have filed an appeal to have them awarded before the end of the Beijing Games, with a decision expected as soon as Saturday night.

A four-year project to rebuild a portion of I-275 will resume on Monday, Feb. 21, after a short winter season pause on construction.

Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday amid a spike of violence in the war-torn region and fears in the West that Russia might use the strife as a pretext for an invasion.

Several baby formula products have been recalled after infants became sick with bacterial infections after consuming them

It’s the thrill of the sport that these skiers love, never mind the cold weather, for members of the Jim Dandy Ski Club -- the nation’s oldest Black ski club right here in Detroit.

Weather forecast: Blustery Saturday with some snow

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 3,827 new cases of COVID-19 and 112 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 1,913.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Friday include 61 identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,045,840, including 31,383 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,042,013 cases and 31,271 deaths, as of Wednesday.

