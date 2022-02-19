15º

Local News

Morning Briefing Feb. 19, 2022: US skaters filed appeal to get Olympic medals; I-275 project to resume

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Silver medalists Karen Chen and Nathan Chen pose for a photo after the team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

AP Exclusive: US skaters file appeal to get Olympic medals

The U.S. figure skaters whose Olympic silver medals are being withheld have filed an appeal to have them awarded before the end of the Beijing Games, with a decision expected as soon as Saturday night.

Read more here.

I-275 rebuild project to restart Monday: What to know

A four-year project to rebuild a portion of I-275 will resume on Monday, Feb. 21, after a short winter season pause on construction.

Learn more here.

Ukraine rebels mobilize troops amid Russia invasion fears

Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday amid a spike of violence in the war-torn region and fears in the West that Russia might use the strife as a pretext for an invasion.

Read the report here.

Powdered baby formula recall: What parents and caregivers need to know

Several baby formula products have been recalled after infants became sick with bacterial infections after consuming them

Learn more here.

Nation’s oldest Black ski club started in Detroit

It’s the thrill of the sport that these skiers love, never mind the cold weather, for members of the Jim Dandy Ski Club -- the nation’s oldest Black ski club right here in Detroit.

See the story here.

Weather forecast: Blustery Saturday with some snow

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

COVID in Michigan 🦠

Michigan reported 3,827 new cases of COVID-19 and 112 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 1,913.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Friday include 61 identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,045,840, including 31,383 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,042,013 cases and 31,271 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.

