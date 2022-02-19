Metro Detroit weather: Blustery Saturday with some snow

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

A wind advisory is in effect for Southeast Michigan until 8 a.m. Saturday.

More snow will fall today as temperatures barely rise. No melting will happen, as the wind will make it feel much colder.

Some thawing will occur Sunday with more sunshine and temps that climb above freezing. There will be even more snowmelt on Presidents’ Day Monday and early next week with even higher temperatures.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:24 a.m.

Saturday morning will be windy and very cold with snow showers turning to flurries by breakfast time. Temperatures start in the upper single digits and low teens. Wind chills will be as low as 5-10 degrees below zero. Folks must dress in layers before venturing outdoors. Blowing snow will keep roads and sidewalks messy and hazardous. Use extreme caution driving and walking.

Snow flurries are possible before noon, but it will not be impossible to get from one place to another. Events and activities like ice skating, skiing and the Winter Blast in Royal Oak will be a lot of fun. Just factor in extra time for traveling to and from them, and make sure everyone stays warm.

Ad

Saturday afternoon will be very cold with on-and-off snow showers. Highs will be just above 20 degrees, and wind chills will be just above or just below zero.

The combined snow from early Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon will be up to a half inch to an inch of snow in places.

Today’s sunset is at 6:08 p.m.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and frigid. Temperatures will retreat to the teens.

Saturday night will have clearing skies. This allow a lot of heat to escape to space. Overnight lows will be near 10 degrees or less. It will be less windy, and wind chills will be near zero degrees.

Mostly sunny Sunday

Sunday will be mostly sunny and seasonably cold in the afternoon. After subfreezing conditions, daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Next week preview

Welcome to Presidents’ Day, Monday. More melting is on tap as clouds increase and temperatures will rise to 40 degrees or just a bit more.

Monday night and Tuesday will have rain. Monday night and Tuesday morning will be chilly with temperatures just above freezing: 33 degrees or a bit higher. Tuesday afternoon’s temps will rise to the low 40s.

Ad

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chillier. Highs will be just above 30 degrees.

Snow and colder weather return Thursday and Friday. Each day will have highs near 25 degrees.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.