Morning Briefing Feb. 20, 2022: Police identify man behind fire at Dearborn mosque; Man steals police car in Southfield

Man killed by police after fire at Dearborn mosque

The identity of a 37-year-old man who started a fire at a Dearborn mosque, and then was killed during a shootout with police, has been released.

See the report here.

The Southfield Police Department said a routine traffic stop got out of hand and resulted in a man being involved in a chase after stealing a police car.

Learn more here.

Our brief respite from I-75 construction is coming to an end in Metro Detroit, with closures beginning once again in Oakland County this month.

Here’s what to know.

Ad

A group of people on snowmobiles have been rescued after getting stranded in a marshy area in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Read more here.

A Michigan woman soon will celebrate a milestone birthday. How old? Look at her decorative upper arm.

See the story here.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 3,827 new cases of COVID-19 and 112 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 1,913.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Friday include 61 identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,045,840, including 31,383 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,042,013 cases and 31,271 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Ad

Read the latest COVID report here.