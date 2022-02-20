Morning Briefing Feb. 20, 2022: Police identify man behind fire at Dearborn mosque; Man steals police car in Southfield

Identity of man killed by police after starting fire at Dearborn mosque released
The identity of a 37-year-old man who started a fire at a Dearborn mosque, and then was killed during a shootout with police, has been released.
Man hospitalized after stealing police car in Southfield
The Southfield Police Department said a routine traffic stop got out of hand and resulted in a man being involved in a chase after stealing a police car.
I-75 construction to resume in Oakland County following winter break
Our brief respite from I-75 construction is coming to an end in Metro Detroit, with closures beginning once again in Oakland County this month.
Group of snowmobilers rescued from marshy area in Michigan’s UP
A group of people on snowmobiles have been rescued after getting stranded in a marshy area in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Michigan woman marks turning 100 by adding another tattoo
A Michigan woman soon will celebrate a milestone birthday. How old? Look at her decorative upper arm.
Weather forecast: Breezy with sunshine, rising temps
COVID in Michigan 🦠
Michigan reported 3,827 new cases of COVID-19 and 112 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 1,913.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Friday include 61 identified during a Vital Records review.
Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,045,840, including 31,383 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,042,013 cases and 31,271 deaths, as of Wednesday.
Read the latest COVID report here.