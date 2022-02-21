2 men shot on Detroit’s west side; police search for people in black car

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for the people who were nearby in a black car last week when two men were shot on the city’s west side.

Officials said the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 4400 block of Cicotte Street.

An unknown person fired shots and struck two men, ages 28 and 50, according to authorities. Both men went to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives want to speak with the occupants of a black four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion, that was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the car in the pictures or has information about the case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct at 313-596-5440, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

