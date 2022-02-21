39º

54-year-old Michigan man charged for criminal sexual conduct with 13-year-old child, police say

Brian Beemer facing 5 charges

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Brian Gene Beemer (Michigan State Police)

EVART, Mich. – A 54-year-old Michigan man is facing charges after state police said they discovered he had an “inappropriate relationship” with a 13-year-old child.

Officials first received a complaint about this case in August 2021, they said. Investigators served a search warrant at the home of Brian Gene Beemer, 54, of Evart.

Michigan State Police seized several cellphones and other electronic devices from Beemer’s home. He was arrested Wednesday (Feb. 16) and brought to the Osceola County Jail.

Beemer was arraigned Thursday in 77th District Court and charged with child sexually abusive activity, third-degree criminal sexual assault with a victim age 13-15, possession of child sexually abusive material, accosting children for immoral purposes and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He’s being held on $50,000 bond, cash/surety.

The next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 10.

