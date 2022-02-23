2 charged for robbing Oakland County store at gunpoint, zip-tying workers, police say

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two men who were arrested in Bloomfield Township after they robbed a store at gunpoint and zip-tied the employees working there have been charged, police said.

Waterford Township police were called around 8 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 17) to the T-Mobile store at 5121 Highland Road.

Officers said two masked gunmen had entered the store wearing body armor and all-black clothing. One of the men was armed with a rifle, according to authorities.

They demanded the clerks open the store safe and empty cellphones and cash into large garbage bags, police said. Then, the gunmen restrained both clerks using zip-ties before fleeing out a back door, officials said.

Ad

Detectives tracked the two men to a home in Bloomfield Township. One of the men was arrested as soon as they arrived at the home, but the other fled inside, authorities said. He surrendered himself a short time later, according to officials.

“Although they do not seek credit or accolades, it is important to recognize the more than 20 men and women who made this effort a success,” Waterford police Chief Scott Underwood said.

Authorities said they recovered about $50,000 in stolen electronics and cash from the store. They also found a rifle, body armor and clothing that matched the descriptions from the incident, according to police.

Terrell Antonio Goode, 30, and Ryan Paul Maracle, 30, were taken to the Oakland County Jail. They are charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.

Goode and Maracle were arraigned at 52-1 District Court and denied bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. March 2.