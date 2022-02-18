2 arrested in Bloomfield Township after robbing store at gunpoint, zip-tying workers, police say

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people were arrested in Bloomfield Township after they robbed a store at gunpoint and zip-tied the employees working there, police said.

Waterford Township police were called around 8 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 17) to the T-Mobile store at 5121 Highland Road.

Officers said two masked gunmen had entered the store wearing body armor and all-black clothing. One of the men was armed with a rifle, according to authorities.

They demanded the clerks open the store safe and empty cellphones and cash into large garbage bags, police said. Then, the gunmen restrained both clerks using zip-ties before fleeing out a back door, officials said.

Detectives tracked the two men to a home in Bloomfield Township, they said. With the help of officers from Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the men were taken into custody.

Ad

Authorities said they recovered about $50,000 in stolen electronics and cash from the store. They also found a rifle, body armor and clothing that matched the descriptions from the incident, according to police.

Both men were returned to the Waterford Police Department before being lodged at the Oakland County Jail. The case is being reviewed by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.