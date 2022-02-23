Morning Briefing Feb. 23, 2022: Bloomberg says Michigan has No. 1 economy; Judge hears arguments in suspected Oxford shooter’s transfer request

The state of Michigan is leading the way in economic growth in the U.S. -- according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Read more here.

Lawyers for Ethan Crumbley and prosecutors made their arguments Tuesday about whether the suspected Oxford High School shooter should be held in jail or the Oakland County Children’s Village.

See the story here.

A Dearborn man has been arrested after Detroit police inspected his business and found it to be an illegal chop shop, according to officials.

See the report here.

Ad

New COVID-19 cases continue to fall in the United States, and more states and communities are rolling back precautions. But experts are carefully monitoring a variant of omicron known as BA.2.

Learn more here.

Police say four men were riding in a car when they started arguing with one another near I-94 and I-96 when one of the men pulled out a gun and started firing inside the vehicle.

See more here.

Weather forecast: Cold again with snow on the way

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 3,827 new cases of COVID-19 and 112 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 1,913.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Friday include 61 identified during a Vital Records review.

Ad

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,045,840, including 31,383 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,042,013 cases and 31,271 deaths, as of last Wednesday.

Note: Data was not updated by the state on Monday, Feb. 21 due to the holiday. The next update is expected this afternoon.

Read the latest COVID report here.