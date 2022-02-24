James and Jennifer Crumbley return to court Thursday (Feb. 24) as a judge weighs whether to send their cases to trial

The parents of the alleged Oxford High School shooter are back in court Thursday (Feb. 24) morning as a judge weighs whether to bind them over for trial. Already prosecutors have shown text messages, played phone calls, and had witnessed their son take the stand, all in an attempt to show that the parents knew their son was in crisis, and they decided to do nothing.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – James and Jennifer Crumbley will be in court for day two of their preliminary exam on Thursday (Feb. 24).

The judge has already admonished the couple for their displays of affection to each other.

“You’re not to have communication with each other it’s disruptive, and it’s disrespectful,” said the judge.

So far, prosecutors have tried to show that the parents were more concerned with the two horses they owned than their son’s behavior. However, they did acknowledge to friends that their son Ethan Crumbley was troubled, even sharing the violent drawing he made, which had teachers at Oxford High School demanding an in-person meeting.

Friend Keira Pennick was called to the stand, as prosecutor Karen McDonald probed about how Jennifer Crumbley spoke about her son.

“She did talk to you about her son being weird,” said McDonald.

“Yes,” said Pennick.

“And she did talk to you about the fact that he only had one friend,” McDonald said.

“Yes,” Pennick said.

Prosecutors showed videos of the gun they say the parents bought specifically for Ethan Crumbley despite his problems. They also played the 911 call James Crumbley made the day of the shooting.

“I have a missing gun, and my son is at the school, and we had to meet with the counselor this morning,” said James Crumbley to 911 dispatch.

While James and Jennifer Crumbley will be in court Thursday (Feb. 24) in Rochester Hills, their son Ethan Crumpley was already in court this week as a judge considers moving him out of an Oakland County jail to Children’s Village.