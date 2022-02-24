Live stream: James, Jennifer Crumbley appear for 2nd day of preliminary exam in Oxford case

James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter, are set to appear in court again on Thursday, Feb. 24, for the second day of their preliminary examination hearing.

starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Crumbley parents have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in the mass Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School. The couple’s son, Ethan Crumbley, is accused of opening fire during school hours, killing four students and injuring seven other people.

Prosecutors have accused James and Jennifer Crumbley of neglecting their son and ignoring warning signs of his disturbing behavior. They are also accused of purchasing and supplying their son with the handgun that was used in the fatal shooting last year.

Prosecutors have claimed that the Crumbley parents were more concerned with the two horses they owned than their son’s behavior.

James and Jennifer Crumbley did reportedly did acknowledge to their friends that their son was troubled. The parents even shared the violent drawing Ethan Crumbley made in school on the day of the shooting, which had teachers at Oxford High School demanding an in-person meeting.

Accused shooter Ethan Crumbley also appeared in court this week as a judge considers moving him from the Oakland County Jail to a juvenile center. The 15-year-old was initially housed at the juvenile center before being charged as an adult with dozens of felonies in connection with the shooting.

While arguing that Ethan Crumbley should remain at the Oakland County Jail, prosecutors said he tortured a family of baby birds, expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and “enjoyed his dark side.”

