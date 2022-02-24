Some Detroit residents asked to shelter in place amid barricaded gunwoman situation

DETROIT – Some residents are being asked to shelter in place Thursday afternoon on Detroit’s west side amid a police situation involving a barricaded gunwoman.

Residents near the 9000 block of Burt Road, near Joy Road and Evergreen Street, are being asked to shelter in place due to a woman barricading inside a home in the area with a firearm.

Detroit police say that the woman is believed to be suffering from a mental health crisis and she called 911 herself. The woman is said to have retreated into the home with a firearm once officers arrived at the home.

Police, a crisis intervention team and mental health experts are at the scene and communicating with the woman in hopes of a peaceful resolution, officials said.

No additional details have been provided at this time.

