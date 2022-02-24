27º

Some Detroit residents asked to shelter in place amid barricaded gunwoman situation

Police on scene of barricaded situation on Burt Road, near Joy Road and Evergreen Street

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

DETROIT – Some residents are being asked to shelter in place Thursday afternoon on Detroit’s west side amid a police situation involving a barricaded gunwoman.

Residents near the 9000 block of Burt Road, near Joy Road and Evergreen Street, are being asked to shelter in place due to a woman barricading inside a home in the area with a firearm.

Detroit police say that the woman is believed to be suffering from a mental health crisis and she called 911 herself. The woman is said to have retreated into the home with a firearm once officers arrived at the home.

Police, a crisis intervention team and mental health experts are at the scene and communicating with the woman in hopes of a peaceful resolution, officials said.

No additional details have been provided at this time.

