Detroit felon posts Instagram video with gun while actively on probation for firearm charges

(US District Court for Eastern District of Michigan)

DETROIT – A Detroit resident who has faced nearly 10 felony charges for seven different incidents over the past decade posted an Instagram Live video with a gun while actively on probation for firearm possession charges, officials said.

Criminal history

Camron Demon Trimble, 26, of Detroit, has faced the following charges in Michigan (one in Indiana):

Oct. 22, 2013: Felony unlawful driving away of an automobile and felony receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle -- guilty plea, two years of probation.

Oct. 8, 2014: Felony retail theft between $5,000 and $10,000 -- no contest plea, six months in jail followed by three years of probation.

Jan. 6, 2016: First-degree felony retail fraud -- no contest plea, one year in the Oakland County Jail.

Jan. 13, 2016: Felony resisting and obstructing police -- guilty plea, one year in the Oakland County Jail.

Dec. 12, 2016: Felony theft (Hamilton, Indiana) -- guilty plea, 498 days in jail.

Feb. 26, 2018: First-degree felony retail fraud -- guilty plea, 18 months to 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

March 18, 2021: Felony carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree felony stealing or retaining a financial transaction device for retail fraud -- sentenced to two years of probation, which is still active.

Instagram Live video

In October 2021, Detroit police obtained a search warrant for Trimble’s Instagram account, “nobrakescam,” according to a criminal complaint.

The search warrant was related to a post on the account at 6:26 p.m. Oct. 10. Trimble had streamed a live video on the account that afterward was saved as a post on his page, officials said. A second video that began at 6:32 p.m. was live streamed and posted directly after the first, according to authorities.

Ad

Officials said the first video was about five and a half minutes long, and the second video began immediately afterward.

In the video, Trimble could be seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a moving vehicle in which he was the only occupant, authorities said.

At the 1:38 mark of the first video, Trimble pointed the camera toward the front passenger seat to show what appeared to be a black handgun with an extended magazine, court records show.

Camron Demon Trimble appears to show a gun in his passenger seat during an October 2021 Instagram Live video, according to a criminal complaint. (US District Court for Eastern District of Michigan)

At the 2:42 mark, Trimble said, “You know I gotta keep my G-lock,” picked up the handgun and tapped it against the camera, officials said.

Camron Demon Trimble appears to show a gun in an October 2021 Instagram Live video, according to a criminal complaint. (US District Court for Eastern District of Michigan)

Trimble allowed another Instagram user to join his live video at the 3:11 mark, and the video ended after 5:37, according to authorities.

Less than a minute into the second video, Trimble picked up the handgun and showed the base plate at the bottom of the magazine, officials said. There was a visible and distinctive Glock marking, according to the criminal complaint.

Ad

Camron Demon Trimble appears to show a Glock handgun in an October 2021 Instagram Live video, according to a criminal complaint. (US District Court for Eastern District of Michigan)

He also showed the front of the barrel and eventually, around 4:16 into the second video, said, “Alright, I’m done with this Live,” and stopped recording, authorities said.

Charge

Experts with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives believe the handgun in Trimble’s video was either a Glock 26 Gen 5 pistol or Glock 27 Gen 5 pistol. The two models are nearly identical, with minor exceptions, according to court records.

In the complaint, officials said the gun in Trimble’s video appears to be equipped with a full-size Glock magazine, which can hold 15 live rounds.

It was also equipped with a back strap -- an optional feature designed to adapt the pistol to a specific person’s hand size, according to authorities.

Officials believe Trimble left the state of Michigan without permission on Oct. 10, 2021, which is against the terms of his MDOC supervision, they said.

The criminal complaint argues there is probable cause to charge Trimble with felon in possession of a firearm.