‘He’s pulling into a yard ... He’s about to jump out’ -- chopper helps Detroit police arrest suspect

Images from a Michigan State Police chopper as it followed a Detroit carjacking suspect on Feb. 25, 2022.

DETROIT – A Michigan State Police helicopter followed a carjacking suspect through streets and on foot to help Detroit police take him into custody.

Officials said the man was fleeing officials overnight Thursday into Friday (Feb. 25).

At one point, while driving an SUV, the man pulled through a yard to change directions.

“Alright, he’s pulling into a yard at the intersection of Tyler and Robinson,” the trooper said. “OK, now he’s going to be going north onto Robinson.”

Sometime later, the man got out of the vehicle and chopper video captured him throwing something into a yard.

“OK, he’s about to jump out, it looks like, again,” the trooper can be heard saying. “He just threw something.”

Detroit police said they recovered a handgun at that location.

Video shows the man climbing over multiple fences before he’s taken into custody by two police officers.

You can watch the entire video below.