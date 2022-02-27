Rally to support Ukraine held in Macomb County

People in Macomb County waived flags and voiced their support for Ukraine as their fight against Russia rages on.

Dozens of people lined Hall Road holding signs and waving Ukrainian flags in protest of Russia’s invasion of the country.

“It’s our tears and we are praying for the world to hear us, please hear us,” Iryna Didukh said.

Didukh’s plea Saturday afternoon was personal, her father and husband’s father are still in Ukraine.

Many others stood with Didukh out in the cold thinking of their parents, siblings and friends who are also in Ukraine.

Ruslana Proonko brother and father are there and she’s terrified to know what could happen next.

“I’m really worried because my father stays alone at his house,” Proonko said. “No one is there, only him. So I’m worried. He is over 70.”

Even though they are thousands of miles away, many showing their support said they hurt with their homeland.

Instead of sitting at home, worrying and watching as the situation unfolds they had to do something.

Asking for prayers and getting people to honk in support may seems small, but to Proonko and others out on Hall Road Saturday, it meant a lot.

“Americans, really their reaction is important for us. Each step is important for us, for the Ukrainian community here and for Ukrainians in Ukraine,” Proonko said.