Ecorse High School assistant principal accused of committing sex crimes with 10-year-old relative

ECORSE, Mich. – The assistant principal of Ecorse High School was arrested Monday on accusations that he committed sex crimes with a 10-year-old relative, officials said.
A warrant was presented by the Detroit Police Department for Melven Conway, 45, of Ecorse, in September, according to prosecutors.
A relative of Conway’s had filed a police report in the spring of 2021 alleging that he sexually assaulted her when she was 10 years old, officials said.
She said the incident happened inside a Detroit home, according to authorities.
The victim is now in her mid-teens, police said.
Officials reviewed the warrant request and charged Conway on Feb. 1 with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years old. He was taken into custody Monday (Feb. 28) by Detroit police officers and Wayne County deputies.
Arraignment
Conway was arraigned Monday at 36th District Court. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
“It’s a criminal sexual conduct (first-degree charge) involving a child, which is his own biological daughter,” a prosecutor said Monday in court.
Conway’s defense said his daughter lives with her mother in Georgia and has “maintained a constant communication” with her father since the alleged incident.
Bond was set at $75,000, or 10%. He must wear a GPS tether, if released, and can only leave home to go to work or meet with legal counsel.
Conway cannot possess a firearm or have assaulting contact with the victim, the judge said. If released, he can have contact with his other two children, as indicated by Child Protective Services.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 10, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. March 17.