Troy man shoots wife, kills daughter before shooting himself as officers approach, police say

The scene of a fatal March 1, 2022, shooting on Brentwood Drive in Troy.

TROY, Mich. – A Troy man shot his wife and killed his daughter inside a condo before fatally shooting himself as police approached his vehicle, officials said.

Police were called at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday (March 1) to a home on Brentwood Drive in Troy. A 39-year-old woman told them that she had been shot by her 52-year-old husband, according to authorities.

The woman said she had fled to her neighbor’s condominium before her husband left the location, police said.

When officers arrived, they transferred the 39-year-old woman to a nearby hospital with a chest injury. She is expected to survive.

Police said they found a young female who had been shot and killed in an upstairs bedroom of the couple’s condo. She is believed to be their daughter, according to officials.

Authorities got in contact with the husband over the phone and convinced him to return to the scene, they said. When officers approached the vehicle, the man shot himself in the head, according to police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.

Investigators believe a single handgun was used in each shooting. It was recovered from the man, they said.

Troy High School and Hamilton Elementary School were briefly locked down during the incident.

Troy police continue to investigate at the scene and the hospital, but they don’t believe there is any danger to the community.