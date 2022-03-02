Gov. Whitmer directs MDOT to use all available resources to speed up Michigan pothole repair

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is directing the transportation department to use all of its available resources to speed up pothole repair across the state.

“Dealing with car damage from driving over potholes while on your way to work or school is frustrating for every Michigander,” Whitmer said. “No family should have to spend their hard-earned money on repairing a flat tire or a broken axle caused by these potholes.”

The governor announced Wednesday (March 2) that she has signed executive directive 2022-2, which instructs the Michigan Department of Transportation to speed up pothole repairs on state trunkline highways.

MDOT is directed to use all available resources, such as overtime pay and contracted services, to repair roads and help the public easily report potholes.

“We’re kicking this into overdrive, using overtime pay and contractors to get the job done, while we continue broader improvement projects across the state,” Whitmer said. “I will continue to work with anyone to fix the damn roads, make long-lasting investments in our infrastructure, and put Michigan first.”

Here are the activities MDOT is being directed to prioritize:

Utilize overtime pay.

Hire contracted workers, where appropriate.

Assess conditions on state trunkline highways to prioritize areas for repair.

Make it easy for the public to report the location of potholes and road surface issues.

Disburse Michigan Transportation Fund dollars to local road agencies to ensure they have the resources to repair potholes. Funding to fix local, non-state roads is appropriated by the Michigan Legislature, Whitmer said.

Continue broader road improvements -- specifically those that prevent potholes from developing in the first place.

“Potholes are dangerous and damage vehicles,” MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba said. “The way to prevent this is to continue fixing the roads and bridges the right way the first time. Consistent with this executive directive, MDOT will use all the resources at our disposal, including overtime and contracted services, to repair them. When we are not clearing roads from the latest storm, our crews will be out fixing potholes as quickly as possible.”

Michigan State Police will also be asked to provide work zone enforcement and support for road crews.

Click here to view a copy of this executive directive.