Watch as Detroit officials saw through lock, pry open doors to find hundreds of marijuana plants

Marijuana plants found while police investigate illegal car crushing operation

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Detroit police force their way into a marijuana grow operation on March 2, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROITDetroit officials sawed through a heavy lock and pried open several doors to discover a room filled with hundreds of illegal marijuana plants on the city’s west side.

Police were at the scene near Joy Road and Schaefer Highway because of an illegal car crushing operation at a used car lot. They smelled marijuana coming from an adjoining building on the property and executed a search warrant, according to authorities.

Cars found at the scene of an illegal car crushing operation on March 2, 2022, on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

A saw had to be used to cut through the lock on the main door from the exterior. From there, police pried open two additional doors on the inside.

In the second room, they uncovered three long lines of marijuana plants.

Officials said two people were taken into custody in connection with the car crushing and marijuana grow operations.

