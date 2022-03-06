Homicide investigation underway after police find dead man inside Oakland County home

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A homicide investigation is underway Sunday after police found a dead man inside a home during a welfare check at an Oakland County home.

Michigan State Police say troopers were dispatched Saturday afternoon to a home on Hillcrest Drive, near Dixie Highway and Holly Road, in Groveland Township. Upon arrival, officers found a man who was deceased inside the home.

After obtaining a search warrant, MSP has declared the investigation a homicide investigation as of Sunday. Officials say that the forensics team is at the scene.

No other details have been shared at this time, as the investigation is in its early stages, officials said.

UPDATE: Detectives have obtained a search warrant for the home and have determined that this is a homicide investigation. The MSP Forensic Lab is on scene. The investigation is still in the early stage. More information will be released has more information is obtained. 2/ pic.twitter.com/qty0uMjeeP — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 6, 2022

