Does the automatic start-stop function on some cars save money on gas?

Many newer cars have a function that turns off the engine when the vehicle is stopped. Should you be leaving that function on or turning it off during the gas crisis to save money? The national average for the price of gas has hit an all-time high and drivers are looking for any way to save on gas. For some, it means simply staying home if a trip is unnecessary and others are seeking out the best prices -- often waiting in long lines to get them.

“Nowa days the amount of gas that actually shoots to allow the car to start and keep it running is a lot less,” Max Russell with Paul’s Auto Service said. “It could save you some gas mileage in the long run because it isn’t running, it isn’t dumping the gas that it needs to stay running -- so it takes less to start it then it does to stay running.”

While the function is fuel-efficient the potential side effect is having to replace starters and even batteries more quickly because of all the extra starting and stopping.

Watch the video above for the full report.