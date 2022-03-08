Gas prices hit record highs: How long will this last?

We know you have many questions with gas prices hitting record highs here at home and across the country. The biggest ones being how long is this all going to last, and how much higher could gas prices really go? Local 4′s Priya Mann spoke with Denton Cinquegrana with Oil Price Information Service.

Question: According to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers Association the U.S. gets about 3% of its crude oil from Russia. The spike in prices seems disproportionate. Are we being lied to?

Answer: Experts said only 2% to 3% of our weekly intake of crude oil is from Russia. “But with that being said this is a global market and you’re probably removing 3 to 4 million barrels a day of Russian oil and product. It’s going to lift prices,” Denton Cinquegrana said.

In the span of just one week, AAA said gas prices have jumped by more than 40 cents. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies, experts predict gas prices will keep rising.

Question: How long will this last?

Answer: “That’s the million-dollar question right there. Even if Putin decides to withdraw, it will take time to unravel all that and at the same time, you have U.S. producers looking to increase production. But, again, you can’t snap your finger, wave a wand and all of a sudden you’re producing more oil,” Denton Cinquegrana said. “This, unfortunately, has some staying power. Wish I had better news for consumers. This is going to stick around for a while.”

