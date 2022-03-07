How to save money as Michigan gas prices soar to 13-year high

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.97 per gallon. This price is 60 cents more than this time last month and $1.25 more than this time last year. Expect more pain at the pump as some insiders believe we could hit the $5 mark by May.

DETROIT – Michigan gas prices have risen to their highest point in 13 years, and experts believe the pain at the pump could get even worse.

Due to the war in Ukraine, regular unleaded gas is up to an average of $3.97 per gallon in Michigan -- the highest cost since 2013. It’s 60 cents more than this time last month and $1.25 more than this time last year.

Experts believe Michigan gas prices could hit the $5 mark by May.

On Monday (March 7), residents reported prices as low as $3.59 at the Meijer gas station in Detroit and as high as $4.39 in Pleasant Ridge.

There are apps, such as Gas Buddy, to help track prices. Drivers can also save some money by keeping their tires filled and accelerating more slowly. Take advantage of discounts by enrolling in point programs at Meijer, Kroger, Speedway and other companies.

You can watch the full Help Me Hank report in the video posted above.