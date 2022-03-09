‘Yes, I am a monster’: Waterford man exploits at least 10 kids through blackmail, child porn, more

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A self-described “sick monster” from Waterford Township has been sentenced to decades in prison after he sexually exploited at least 10 children through means such as blackmail, child pornography and assault.

Federal officials said Jostin Arthur Desco, 28, of Waterford Township, sexually exploited at least 10 different children using a “variety of methods.”

Sexual exploitation of children

Desco sexually assaulted a 7-year-old boy who he knew well, according to U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison. He recorded that abuse and sent it to other people on the dark web, authorities said.

Officials said he used fake personas to convince several teenage boys to take sexually explicit pictures and videos of themselves. He would then convince the boys to send those pictures and videos to him, according to Ison.

Desco blackmailed several victims into producing more child pornography for him and even tried to get some to commit sex acts on their siblings, federal officials said.

He was a member of several groups on the dark web and open web that traded child pornography, according to authorities. Some of his communications within those groups were recovered, and officials said in one message, Desco wrote, “Yes I am sick and yes I am a monster.”

Sentencing

Federal officials said Desco is a registered sex offender and committed most of these crimes while on parole for a previous offense of distributing child sexually abusive material.

He pleaded guilty in this case to production of child pornography and commission of an offense against a child by a registered sex offender.

Desco was sentenced Tuesday (March 8) to 50 years in federal prison.

“The actions of this defendant are reprehensible and demonstrate how a sexual predator can use the internet to victimize innocent children,” Ison said. “The lengthy sentence in this case will ensure that Desco will never be able to harm a child again. It should send a clear message that those who prey on our most vulnerable citizens will be held accountable. We also hope this sentence helps to bring closure to the victims and their families.”

“Desco’s horrific crimes hurt the most vulnerable members of our community,” said HSI Detroit acting special agent in charge James C. Harris III. “This sentencing sends a powerful message to those who would prey on the innocent and serves as a reminder of the work necessary to catch these predators and remove them from our communities.”