‘I don’t know if I could have done it without her’: Downriver couple share story of recovery

A couple from Grosse Ile has gone through a lot over the past several months. They were on a motorcycle down in Florida when they got into a horrible crash. Chris and Suzette Davenport each lost part of their left legs, but they got through the intense recovery together.

“I don’t know if I could have done it without her,” said Chris Davenport.

Last May, they planned a two-week trip to ride their motorcycle down south to celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary.

Their plans were cut short while in Florida.

“We were struck by an oncoming vehicle traveling the wrong way on a split highway,” Chris Davenport said. “We tried to get out of the lane, and he ended up striking us on the side and hitting both of our legs.”

Chris Davenport had four surgeries, and Suzette Davenport had three. The couple also went through hours of rehab and had to stay in Florida until June.

“If he had a down day, I was usually on the positive side and reversed that,” Suzette Davenport said. “I had a down day, he was always like, ‘nope, let’s go, we got to get up, let’s do this,’ so, you know we kept each other going.”

Chris Davenport is a paramedic, and he is on the dive team at Riverview Fire Department. He volunteers at Grosse Ile and Woodhaven fire departments. Suzette Davenport is on a local roller derby team.

All those friends who turned into family welcomed the Davenports home at the airport in Grosse Ile.

“There was a good 50 to 100 people there to greet us that we were surprised to see,” Chris Davenport said. “It was really heartwarming, and we couldn’t help but tear up. It was really amazing to come home to that.”

The Davenports are now physically strong enough to return to work and some of their regular activities. While it was a journey to get to this point, Suzette said the adventure has just begun.

“It’s just a new chapter like we’ve just got something new to do,” Suzette Davenport said.