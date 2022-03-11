33º

Local News

Michigan State Police vehicle struck by driver, officer hurt on Detroit’s west side

Detroit fire transported MSP officer to Beaumont Dearborn as precaution

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Michigan State Police, MSP, I-96, Telegraph Road, Detroit Fire, Beaumont Dearborn, News, Local, Local News
Michigan State Police car involved in accident on Friday March 11, 2022.

DETROIT – A Michigan State Police officer was injured when a driver struck his vehicle on westbound I-96 and Telegraph Road.

The officer was working a blocking vehicle at the scene when the at-fault driver struck him.

The other driver was traveling too fast and hit the patrol car from behind, police said.

The trooper was able to exit his car and assist the at-fault driver, who was not hurt. Due to the speed of the crash, the officer was transported by Detroit fire to Beaumont Dearborn as a precaution.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter