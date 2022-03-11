Michigan State Police vehicle struck by driver, officer hurt on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A Michigan State Police officer was injured when a driver struck his vehicle on westbound I-96 and Telegraph Road.

The officer was working a blocking vehicle at the scene when the at-fault driver struck him.

The other driver was traveling too fast and hit the patrol car from behind, police said.

The trooper was able to exit his car and assist the at-fault driver, who was not hurt. Due to the speed of the crash, the officer was transported by Detroit fire to Beaumont Dearborn as a precaution.