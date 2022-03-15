Woman killed when SUV leaves roadway, crashes into woods in Shelby Township

The scene of a March 14, 2022, fatal SUV crash along Van Dyke Avenue in Shelby Township.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman was killed Monday when her SUV left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area in Shelby Township, officials said.

The crash happened at 12:02 p.m. Monday (March 14) on northbound M-53, north of 21 Mile Road, according to authorities.

A 47-year-old Almont woman was driving a Ford Expedition when it left the freeway and crashed into the woods, witnesses said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. She was the only person inside the SUV.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene. They’re still investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shelby Township police at 586-731-2121.

