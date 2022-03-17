70º

Local News

Morning 4 -- March 17, 2022: Teen charged in fatal Van Buren Township crash; Detroit spot is James Beard finalist

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Morning 4, Your Morning 4, Morning News, Michigan News, Detroit News, News, Newsstand, Local, Headlines, Top Stories, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan Weather, Detroit Weather
The scene of a Feb. 7, 2021, fatal crash at Belleville and Ecorse roads in Van Buren Township. (WDIV)

16-year-old charged in head-on Van Buren Township crash that killed 1, sent 3 others to hospital

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in a Van Buren Township crash that left one person dead and sent three other people to the hospital.

Read the report here.

Detroit spot among James Beard finalists for best new restaurant; 2 Detroit chefs nominated

The finalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards, among the most prestigious in the restaurant business, were announced this week -- and Detroit is well represented.

Learn more here.

21-year-old Ohio woman killed in crash in Sterling Heights, sources say

A 21-year-old woman was killed in a car crash early Thursday morning in Sterling Heights.

Read more here.

Police recover cabin stolen in Northern Michigan; 2 suspects under investigation

State police have recovered a cabin that was stolen from a Northern Michigan property last month.

See more here.

Weather forecast: Sunny and warm St. Patrick’s Day 🍀

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email