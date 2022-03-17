Warren police say woman, 25, lied to them about carjacking

A 25-year-old woman is accused of lying about a carjacking to Warren police early Thursday morning.

WARREN, Mich. – Police are investigating after a woman reported a carjacking in Warren, and then admitted the report was false.

According to Warren police, at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a 25-year-old woman reported a carjacking at a gas station near 8 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. The woman said her 3-year-old son was in the car.

In the initial report, the woman claimed that her cell phone was in the car and that she didn’t know her phone number, and that the car is a rental and she didn’t know the license plate number.

Hours later, Warren police say the woman admitted that she had an argument with her child’s father, and the father left in the car with their son. A carjacking did not occur, officials said.

Police were looking for the father and son Thursday morning. It is unclear if the woman will face charges for the false report.

No other details have been provided at this time.

