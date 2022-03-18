Morning 4 -- March 18, 2022: 3 women pulled from Detroit River; Matthew Stafford nods to Detroit in new AT&T ad

Authorities reportedly pulled three women from the Detroit River early Friday morning. One of them was deceased.

Former Lions QB, and now Super Bowl winning QB, Matthew Stafford is featured in a new AT&T commercial airing during the NCAA Tournament, where he has a bit of fun with the trade from Detroit to L.A.

Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry, which has been operating as a family-owned business for more than 77 years, has been sold to another family.

Officials provided a moment-by-moment breakdown of how they say two people carried out a failed murder-for-hire scheme targeting a Sterling Heights woman.

