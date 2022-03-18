51º

Morning 4 -- March 18, 2022: 3 women pulled from Detroit River; Matthew Stafford nods to Detroit in new AT&T ad

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

3 women, 1 dead, pulled from Detroit River

Authorities reportedly pulled three women from the Detroit River early Friday morning. One of them was deceased.

See the report here.

WATCH: Matthew Stafford plays on Lions trade in AT&T March Madness ad

Former Lions QB, and now Super Bowl winning QB, Matthew Stafford is featured in a new AT&T commercial airing during the NCAA Tournament, where he has a bit of fun with the trade from Detroit to L.A.

Watch the ad here.

Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry sold to Hoffmann family after 77 years

Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry, which has been operating as a family-owned business for more than 77 years, has been sold to another family.

Read more here.

Officials break down how group plotted to kill Sterling Heights woman in failed murder-for-hire

Officials provided a moment-by-moment breakdown of how they say two people carried out a failed murder-for-hire scheme targeting a Sterling Heights woman.

Learn more here.

Weather forecast: Cooler Friday with rain

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

