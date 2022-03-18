Morning 4 -- March 18, 2022: 3 women pulled from Detroit River; Matthew Stafford nods to Detroit in new AT&T ad

3 women, 1 dead, pulled from Detroit River
Authorities reportedly pulled three women from the Detroit River early Friday morning. One of them was deceased.
WATCH: Matthew Stafford plays on Lions trade in AT&T March Madness ad
Former Lions QB, and now Super Bowl winning QB, Matthew Stafford is featured in a new AT&T commercial airing during the NCAA Tournament, where he has a bit of fun with the trade from Detroit to L.A.
Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry sold to Hoffmann family after 77 years
Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry, which has been operating as a family-owned business for more than 77 years, has been sold to another family.
Officials break down how group plotted to kill Sterling Heights woman in failed murder-for-hire
Officials provided a moment-by-moment breakdown of how they say two people carried out a failed murder-for-hire scheme targeting a Sterling Heights woman.