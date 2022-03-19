Girl, 7, shot in head in Pontiac drive-by shooting, police say

A 7-year-old girl was in critical condition Friday after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in Pontiac.

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 7-year-old girl was in critical condition Friday after being injured in a drive-by shooting in Pontiac.

According to police, just before 5 p.m. on March 18, the girl was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle driving near Wilson Avenue and Edmund Court when an orange SUV pulled up to the vehicle and started firing rounds into the car.

A bullet struck the girl in the head, officials said. It is unclear if she was hit by more than one bullet. The child was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Police have not yet released any information regarding a suspect.

No other details have been shared at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

