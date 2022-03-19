50º

Local News

Morning 4 -- March 19, 2022: Displaced Ukrainian children settle in with family in Metro Detroit; Michigan State advances to 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Morning 4, Your Morning 4, Morning News, Michigan News, Detroit News, News, Newsstand, Local, Headlines, Top Stories, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan Weather, Detroit Weather
Brother and sister displaced by war in Ukraine settle with family in Metro Detroit

Brother, sister displaced by Ukraine war settle in with family in Metro Detroit

A brother and sister who escaped Ukraine are now in Metro Detroit with their extended family.

See the story here.

Michigan State basketball defeats Davidson in first round of NCAA Tournament

Michigan State basketball rode a late surge Friday to knock off No. 10 seed Davidson 74-73 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Read more here.

Denied easy victory, Russia presses reduced goals in Ukraine

The signs are abundant of how Ukraine frustrated Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a swift victory, and how Russia’s military proved far from ready for the fight. Yet more than three weeks into the war, with Putin’s initial aim of an easy regime change in Ukraine long gone, Russia’s military still has a strong hand.

Learn more here.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer backs pause on gasoline sales tax

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will not sign a repeal of the state’s gas tax. Instead, late Friday, she proposed a temporary repeal of the state’s sales tax on gas.

See the report here.

Weather forecast: Rainy, chilly final day of winter

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email