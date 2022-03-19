Morning 4 -- March 19, 2022: Displaced Ukrainian children settle in with family in Metro Detroit; Michigan State advances to 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

Brother and sister displaced by war in Ukraine settle with family in Metro Detroit

A brother and sister who escaped Ukraine are now in Metro Detroit with their extended family.

Michigan State basketball rode a late surge Friday to knock off No. 10 seed Davidson 74-73 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The signs are abundant of how Ukraine frustrated Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a swift victory, and how Russia’s military proved far from ready for the fight. Yet more than three weeks into the war, with Putin’s initial aim of an easy regime change in Ukraine long gone, Russia’s military still has a strong hand.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will not sign a repeal of the state’s gas tax. Instead, late Friday, she proposed a temporary repeal of the state’s sales tax on gas.

