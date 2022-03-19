Metro Detroit weather: Rainy, chilly final day of winter

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, and the last day of astronomical winter, Detroit.

The weather continues to be wet and chilly for the first half of this weekend. During the second half, spring will officially begin, the sun will come out and it will get milder. Monday will have even higher temperatures with more sunshine. Rain will return by late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today’s sunrise was at 7:39 a.m.

Saturday morning will be soggy and chilly.

Temperatures remain above freezing across all of Southeast Michigan today. The mercury starts in the low and mid-40s. Conditions are wet, so be cautious while driving today. Ponding water is a possibility, so remember not to cross any standing water and instead turn around and find an alternate route.

Saturday afternoon will have scattered showers and a remains chilly. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees, give or take a degree or two. Visibility remains low, especially in the early afternoon. Remember to slow down and use low beams while driving through foggy areas.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. By then, nearly an inch of rain will have fallen throughout the region since Friday.

Today’s sunset is at 7:44 p.m.

Showers will become wider and even more widely scattered Saturday night. It will still be chilly with overnight lows in the middle and upper 30s.

Spring begins!

Spring officially begins at 11:33 a.m. Sunday with the vernal equinox.

The skies will open up and sunshine will rain down for the last few hours of winter. The first few hours of spring will be mostly sunny and milder. Sunday afternoon temperatures reach the middle 50s.

Rain returns next week

Monday will be partly sunny and mild. Highs will be near 60°F.

Tuesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain arriving late. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be chilly and wet with rain showers. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs will be near 50°F.

