Police shoot armed man while responding to domestic assault at Redford home

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is in stable condition Saturday after being shot by Redford Township police officers who were responding to a report of a domestic assault, officials report.

At about 2:21 a.m. Saturday, Redford Township police say they were responding to a report of a domestic assault involving weapons at a mobile home off Plymouth Road -- near Hemingway -- when they encountered the suspect, a man, holding a long gun.

Upon noticing the man’s weapon, officers then exited the home, and the suspect followed them, pointing the gun at police, officials said. Redford Township officer then reportedly fired several shots at the man.

The man was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition as of Saturday morning, officials said. No officers were injured in the incident.

Officials did not release the man’s identity or say whether or not he has been arrested. No other details have been released at this time.

