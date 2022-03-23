Redford man shot by police charged with assault, sex assault of wife, teen boy, mother-in-law

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 800-799-7233.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man who was shot by Redford Township police responding to a domestic altercation last Saturday has been charged after allegedly assaulting and sexually assaulting a child and two women.

Police say at about 2:20 a.m. on March 19, officers responded to a report of a domestic assault involving a weapon at a mobile home off Plymouth Road, near Hemingway. Officers reportedly established a perimeter around the trailer, when a man -- the suspect in question -- opened the front door with a rifle.

Redford Township police officers then fired several shots at the man, striking him once in the chest, officials said. The man, identified as 39-year-old Norman Louis Muscat, was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition on Saturday.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is accusing Muscat of assaulting and sexually assaulting his mother-in-law, and assaulting his wife and a teenage boy.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Muscat assaulted his 44-year-old mother-in-law with a baseball bat, then sexually assaulted her and threatened her with a knife. Muscat is also accused of assaulting a 14-year-old boy with a bat, and threatening his 32-year-old wife with a knife.

The relationship between the adults and the 14-year-old boy is currently unclear.

Muscat was arraigned Tuesday on the following charges:

One count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct,

One count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct,

Two counts of second-degree child abuse,

One count of child abuse -- second-degree committed in the presence of another child,

Six counts of felonious assault, and

One count of felony firearm.

Muscat is being housed in jail and is scheduled to appear in court next on March 29, officials said.

