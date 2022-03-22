Feedback sought for compensation plan for Oxford High School victims

Parents and students finished giving feedback on plans to compensate families at Oxford High School impacted by the tragic shooting last November. They spoke at a town hall hosted by the National Compassion Fund, which is managing the nearly $2 million in funds donated.

The event sought feedback on the proposal that limits payments to students who were in or near a hallway, restroom, and one classroom where the shooting occurred.

One student fought back the tears while remembering the events of that day.

“I’m sure that people who were on the other side of the school experience trauma as well, but they were never really in danger because he never went on the other side of the school,” said the student. “I’m sure they were very scared, but they were never in danger because he never went on the other side of the school. It’s really hurtful to hear people say stuff like this because I ran for my life.”

The current proposal excludes hundreds of other students and staff members.

Some parents argued that exclusion only re-traumatizes them.

An 11-person committee made up of Oxford parents, business leaders, and mental health professionals will vote on the plan’s final version.