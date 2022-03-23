Morning 4: Partridge Creek mall to be sold; Hazel Park detective gets probation for embezzlement

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So let’s get to the news.

Since 2014, Partridge Creek lost its two anchor tenants, and the new owner defaulted on the mortgage. The mall has been in receivership. Crain’s Detroit is reporting that it will be sold.

Live stream: 3rd day of Senate confirmation hearing for SCOTUS pick Ketanji Brown Jackson

A former Hazel Park police detective has been sentenced to probation for embezzling thousands of dollars in public asset forfeiture funds for his own personal use.

An 8-year-old girl was hurt and eight units were impacted early Wednesday morning in a fire at a Warren apartment building.

The parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are each represented by a different attorney but the attorneys are with the same firm. A judge agreed with prosecutors that she wants to avoid any chance of a mistrial due to a potential conflict of interest between the two lawyers.

