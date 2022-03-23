41º

Local News

Morning 4: Partridge Creek mall to be sold; Hazel Park detective gets probation for embezzlement

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So let’s get to the news.

Clinton Township’s Partridge Creek Mall to be sold in receivership despite steady traffic

Since 2014, Partridge Creek lost its two anchor tenants, and the new owner defaulted on the mortgage. The mall has been in receivership. Crain’s Detroit is reporting that it will be sold.

Live stream: 3rd day of Senate confirmation hearing for SCOTUS pick Ketanji Brown Jackson

Hazel Park detective sentenced to probation for embezzling thousands of dollars for personal use

A former Hazel Park police detective has been sentenced to probation for embezzling thousands of dollars in public asset forfeiture funds for his own personal use.

Child hurt, 8 units destroyed in Warren apartment fire

An 8-year-old girl was hurt and eight units were impacted early Wednesday morning in a fire at a Warren apartment building.

Why the judge is sending independent lawyers to meet with parents of accused Oxford High School shooter

The parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are each represented by a different attorney but the attorneys are with the same firm. A judge agreed with prosecutors that she wants to avoid any chance of a mistrial due to a potential conflict of interest between the two lawyers.

