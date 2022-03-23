Partridge Creek Mall to be sold in receivership

Partridge Creek Mall was originally developed by Taubman and opened to a lot of fanfare in 2007. Designed to be an upscale outdoor shopping experience that was dog-friendly, a Nordstrom and a Parisian anchored it. Fast forward to 2014, the mall was sold at the height of the market. Since then, it’s lost its two anchor tenants, and the new owner defaulted on the mortgage. The mall has been in receivership. Crain is reporting that it will be sold.

Partridge Creek still has plenty of foot traffic.

“I’m not a Somerset person, and I don’t want to drive all the way to Somerset,” said Tracey Overholser. “I’d rather shop here.”

Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon says the township has repeatedly tried to help the owners, offering to change up the zoning to assist. Nothing ever came from it.

The outdoor mall is still packed for family events like the Christmas tree lighting and its dog-friendliness. The outdoor mall concept works in Metro Detroit; go downtown M-59 to Rochester Hills, and the outdoor mall there is thriving.

Cannon doesn’t see why it can’t do the same in Clinton Township.

“We’re anxious and concerned, but I think this mall is going to be a big success,” Cannon said.