Severe storm floods homes throughout Metro Detroit

Wind and rain battered the Local 4 News truck as it traveled down Michigan Avenue Wednesday (March 23). The rain didn’t just flood neighborhoods and drains but also basements of homes. “My son had come down first and was like, ‘mom, there’s water down here,” said homeowner Joann Bowens.” The homeowner’s son reacted swiftly as he started lifting the brand new furniture onto boxes to salvage it as water began coming through the drain. “Everything’s new,” Bowens said. “My furnace, hot water tank, everything.”

DETROIT – The storms rode through quickly, but the water they produced was too much for some of the storm drains across Metro Detroit.

Reports throughout the day indicated flooding along the ramp northbound onto I-94.

Wind and rain battered the Local 4 News truck as it traveled down Michigan Avenue Wednesday (March 23). The rain didn’t just flood neighborhoods and drains but also basements of homes.

“My son had come down first and was like, ‘mom, there’s water down here,” said homeowner Joann Bowens.”

The homeowner’s son reacted swiftly as he started lifting the brand new furniture onto boxes to salvage it as water began coming through the drain.

“Everything’s new,” Bowens said. “My furnace, hot water tank, everything.”

Ad

Read: Detroit gets $57.5 million for flood prevention

Everything is brand new thanks to the floods that took place last year across the city.

Bowens has had enough.

“I don’t feel like going through this again,” Bowens said.”

The federal government is sending $60 million to Detroit to help residents like Bowens, who have repeated flooding problems when they arise.

Infrastructure needs help; unfortunately, it’s not a quick fix.